Palmetto Goodwill to hold inaugural Undy 500 around the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Goodwill will hold the inaugural Undy 500 motorcycle charity ride on Saturday, June 21.

The ride covers 83 miles of the Grand Strand starting at the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, located at 4710 South Kings Highway, with stops at Palmetto Goodwill stores in Myrtle Beach, Longs, Conway and Murrells Inlet. The ride ends at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet.

The entry fee is $20 per ride, $5 per passenger, plus a new package of undergarments, which will be distributed at the Stand Down Against Homelessness event.

Registration and refreshments begin at 9 a.m. The first bike leaves at 11 a.m.

For more information and to register visit: http://goodwillundy500.net/

Proceeds will support the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center and the Myrtle Beach Stand Down Against Homelessness event.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

