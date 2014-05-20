Missing Leland teen found safe

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) -The missing teen who went missing in Leland, NC Monday morning has been found.



Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said that Kayla Turner, 17, was last seen walking on Colon Mintz Road towards Maco Road on Monday morning.

Turner was not believed to be in any danger and she was found safe.

