SC's new state symbol is the Columbian mammoth

Skeleton of Columbian mammoth, Mammuthus columbi, in the George C. Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits, Los Angeles, California. Source: WolfmanSF via Wikipedia

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A third-grader's effort to designate an official South Carolina fossil has become law.

Gov. Nikki Haley signed a bill naming the Columbian mammoth as the official state fossil.

Eight-year-old Olivia McConnell of Lake City requested the designation after realizing South Carolina was among just seven states without that particular symbol. Her reasoning included that slaves dug up fossilized mammoth teeth on a South Carolina plantation in 1725.

But her seemingly simple idea gained opposition in the Senate over creationism and weariness of adding to the state's list of 50 symbols.

Senators tacked on language declaring mammoths were among God's sixth-day creation. They also attempted to create a symbol moratorium. Both amendments were eventually tossed.

Amanda McConnell says her daughter wants to make T-shirts that read, "Can you dig it?"

