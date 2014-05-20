SC's new state symbol is the Columbian mammoth

By SEANNA ADCOX
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A third-grader's effort to designate an official South Carolina fossil has become law.
Gov. Nikki Haley signed a bill naming the Columbian mammoth as the official state fossil.
Eight-year-old Olivia McConnell of Lake City requested the designation after realizing South Carolina was among just seven states without that particular symbol. Her reasoning included that slaves dug up fossilized mammoth teeth on a South Carolina plantation in 1725.
But her seemingly simple idea gained opposition in the Senate over creationism and weariness of adding to the state's list of 50 symbols.
Senators tacked on language declaring mammoths were among God's sixth-day creation. They also attempted to create a symbol moratorium. Both amendments were eventually tossed.
Amanda McConnell says her daughter wants to make T-shirts that read, "Can you dig it?"
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.