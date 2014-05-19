Wild Start: Playoff scoreboard for May 19th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wild Start: Playoff scoreboard for May 19th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Baseball Playoff Scores
Class AA State Championship
Ninety-Six - 1
Loris - 2
Final in 9 innings
Lions lead series 1-0
Game Two: Wednesday at Ninety-Six, 6:00 (Lions earn state championship with win)

Class A State Championship
Latta - 0
St. Joseph's - 4
Knights lead series 1-0
Game Two: Wednesday at Latta, 6:00 (vikings eliminated with loss)

Class AAA Lower State Finals
Berkeley - 4
Hartsville - 3
Stags force final Lower State game

Berkeley - 0
Hartsville - 2
Red Foxes win Lower State championship
Hartsville hosts game one of state championship on Thursday



SCHSL Softball Playoff Scores
Class AA State Championship
Central - 2
Dillon - 6
Wildcats lead series 1-0
Game Two: Wednesday at Central, 6:00 (Wildcats earn state title with win)

Class AAA Lower State Finals
Midland Valley - 6
Hartsville - 8
Red Foxes win second Lower State title in last three years
Hartsville hosts Union County in game one of state championship on Wednesday

 

