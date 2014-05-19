Missing Surfside Beach woman is located in Longs

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A missing Surfside Beach woman has been located in Longs, according to officials.

Allison Leigh Byerly was located Tuesday in the Longs area of Horry County, Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah confirmed.

"No foul play is suspected, and our investigation will be concluded. Ms. Byerly is no longer considered a missing person, and has been removed from the NCIC missing person database," he added.

Officers used cell phone, financial, and other records in an attempt to locate Byerly.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., investigators spoke with Byerly, who verified her personal information and stated she was not in any danger.

The 44-year-old woman had been last seen in the area of Surfside Drive late Saturday, May 17 into the early morning hours of Sunday, May 18, when police opened an investigation.

