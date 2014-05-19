Boating safety awareness event to be held in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Boating Safety Awareness event will be held as part of the National Safe Boating Week Festival and Celebration in May.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (Flotilla 12-2) will sponsor the event, according to Patrick Dowling, spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

The event will take place Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Harbourgate Marina, located on 2120 Sea Mountain Highway.

The event will offer an Auxiliary boating safety booth, and a Department of Natural Resources boating safety booth. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad boat and the Georgetown Station Coast Guard boat will be on hand for viewing.

Free vessel checks will also be offered at the Harbourgate ramp.

Participants can also sign up for an About Boating Safely course, which will be held Saturday, June 14, at 8:30 a.m. at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road.

The course will teach participants how to operate and trailer a boat, learn about personal watercraft, South Carolina legal requirements for operating a boat, water sport safety, required safety equipment, weather, boat types and terms, knots and lines, navigation aids, safety boating procedures and what to do in emergency situations.

For more information about the May 24 event or the About Boating Safety course, please contact Jeanette Brown at (843) 248-2143 or (843) 283-1677.

