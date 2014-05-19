Motorcycle crashes at busy intersection in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A motorcycle has crashed on Highway 501 in Conway. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

The victim of the crash was put in an ambulance for medical treatment, according to Reporter Lisa Gresci. The injuries do not seem life-threatening.

Officials from the Horry County Sheriff's Office and the Conway Police Department were on the scene.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

