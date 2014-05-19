A look at SC's other official symbols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Columbian mammoth is South Carolina's official state fossil, joining a list of 50 other state symbols. The following includes when the Legislature made the designations:
Songs: "Carolina," 1911; "South Carolina on My Mind," 1984
Flower: Yellow Jessamine, 1924
Tree: Palmetto, 1939
Bird: Carolina Wren, 1948
Stone: Blue granite, 1969
Gem stone: Amethyst, 1969
Animal: Whitetail deer, 1972
Fish: Striped bass, 1972
Wild game bird: Wild turkey, 1976
Dance: Shag, 1984
Fruit: Peach, 1984
Shell: Lettered olive, 1984
Beverage: Milk, 1984
Dog: Boykin Spaniel, 1985
Reptile: Loggerhead sea turtle, 1988
Insect: Carolina Mantid (praying mantis), 1988
Botanical garden: Botanical Garden at Clemson University, 1992
Butterfly: Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, 1994
American folk dance: Square dance, 1994
Hospitality beverage: Tea, 1995
Railroad museum: Railroad Museum in Fairfield County, 1997
Music: Spiritual, 1999
Amphibian: Spotted salamander, 1999
Folk arts and crafts center: South Carolina Artisans Center in Walterboro, 2000
Spider: Wolf spider, 2000
Tapestry: "From the Mountains to the Sea" tapestry, 2000
Waltz: Richardson Waltz, 2000
Rural drama theater: Abbeville Opera House, 2001
Military academy: Camden Military Academy, 2001
Popular music: Beach music, 2001
Opera: Porgy and Bess, 2001
Grass: Indian grass, 2001
Hall of fame: South Carolina Hall of Fame in Myrtle Beach, 2001
Tartan: Carolina tartan, 2002
Wildflower: Goldenrod, 2003
Tobacco museum: South Carolina Tobacco Museum in Mullins, 2004
Lowcountry handcraft: Sweetgrass basket, 2006
Snack: Boiled peanuts, 2006
Color: Indigo, 2008
Home of the beach music hall of fame: Coastal Carolina University, 2009
Duck: Wood duck, 2009
Marine mammal: Bottlenose dolphin, 2009
Migratory marine mammal: Northern right whale, 2009
Heritage horse: Marsh tacky, 2010
Heritage work horse: Mule, 2010
Vegetable: Collard greens, 2011
Pecan festival: South Carolina Pecan Festival in Florence, 2011
Emblem of service and sacrifice: Honor and Remember Flag, 2012
Poet Laureate: Marjory Wentworth(asterisk)
Source: South Carolina Legislative Manual
(asterisk)The manual doesn't specify a year
