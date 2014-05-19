A look at SC's other official symbols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Columbian mammoth is South Carolina's official state fossil, joining a list of 50 other state symbols. The following includes when the Legislature made the designations:

Songs: "Carolina," 1911; "South Carolina on My Mind," 1984

Flower: Yellow Jessamine, 1924

Tree: Palmetto, 1939

Bird: Carolina Wren, 1948

Stone: Blue granite, 1969

Gem stone: Amethyst, 1969

Animal: Whitetail deer, 1972

Fish: Striped bass, 1972

Wild game bird: Wild turkey, 1976

Dance: Shag, 1984

Fruit: Peach, 1984

Shell: Lettered olive, 1984

Beverage: Milk, 1984

Dog: Boykin Spaniel, 1985

Reptile: Loggerhead sea turtle, 1988

Insect: Carolina Mantid (praying mantis), 1988

Botanical garden: Botanical Garden at Clemson University, 1992

Butterfly: Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, 1994

American folk dance: Square dance, 1994

Hospitality beverage: Tea, 1995

Railroad museum: Railroad Museum in Fairfield County, 1997

Music: Spiritual, 1999

Amphibian: Spotted salamander, 1999

Folk arts and crafts center: South Carolina Artisans Center in Walterboro, 2000

Spider: Wolf spider, 2000

Tapestry: "From the Mountains to the Sea" tapestry, 2000

Waltz: Richardson Waltz, 2000

Rural drama theater: Abbeville Opera House, 2001

Military academy: Camden Military Academy, 2001

Popular music: Beach music, 2001

Opera: Porgy and Bess, 2001

Grass: Indian grass, 2001

Hall of fame: South Carolina Hall of Fame in Myrtle Beach, 2001

Tartan: Carolina tartan, 2002

Wildflower: Goldenrod, 2003

Tobacco museum: South Carolina Tobacco Museum in Mullins, 2004

Lowcountry handcraft: Sweetgrass basket, 2006

Snack: Boiled peanuts, 2006

Color: Indigo, 2008

Home of the beach music hall of fame: Coastal Carolina University, 2009

Duck: Wood duck, 2009

Marine mammal: Bottlenose dolphin, 2009

Migratory marine mammal: Northern right whale, 2009

Heritage horse: Marsh tacky, 2010

Heritage work horse: Mule, 2010

Vegetable: Collard greens, 2011

Pecan festival: South Carolina Pecan Festival in Florence, 2011

Emblem of service and sacrifice: Honor and Remember Flag, 2012

Poet Laureate: Marjory Wentworth(asterisk)

Source: South Carolina Legislative Manual

(asterisk)The manual doesn't specify a year

