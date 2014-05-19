Man flown to hospital after being shot in head at his home, report states

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 74-year-old man was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital Sunday night after being shot in the head at his home on Jarrott Drive in Horry County, officials stated.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, the victim's wife called 911 and said her husband had been shot in the head by a bullet that came from outside the home.

Officers arrived and found the man bleeding from his head, but he was talking and alert. He was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers noticed the sliding glass door at the rear of the house was shattered, and there was a visible hole through the screen on the rear porch.

Officers canvassed the area, and several neighbors said they heard a single gunshot at the time of the incident, but no suspicious people or vehicles. Detectives were unable to find any shell casings. Major Crimes continued the investigation.

