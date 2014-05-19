New specialty license plate supports SC Autism Society

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new specialty license plate program to support autism awareness.

The Autism Awareness license plates are now available at any DMV office and will be available online Tuesday, May 27, Susan Leiby with the South Carolina Autism Society confirmed.

The license plate fee is $30 every two years, in addition to the regular motor vehicle registration fee. The plate is available to the general public, and there are no special requirements for acquiring the plate.

A portion of the fees collected will be used to support the mission of the South Carolina Autism Society.

Find your nearest DMV office at http://www.scdmvonline.com/DMVNew/offloclist.aspx.

