Over 50,000 power strips recalled due to fire hazard

Image of one of the recalled power strips. Source: CPSC

(WMBF) - Nearly 50,000 under-cabinet Legrand brand power strips are being recalled, because they can overheat and start a fire, according to information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The internal electrical connections of the wire mold and plug mold power strips are substandard. The recall affects all strips with part number "PX1001".

The Legrand power strips were sold nationwide and online from February 2011 through last month for about $40, according to the CPSC release.

If you have, one unplug it. Contact Legrand Wiremold for information on obtaining a refund for the recalled product.

More info from the CPSC here: http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2014/Legrand-Wiremold-Expands-Recall-of-Under-Cabinet-Power-Strips/

Or go to www.legrand.us and click on Recall Information for details.

You can also call Legrand toll-free at 855-692-4620 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

