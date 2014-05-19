Woman taken to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an 18-wheeler and a vehicle were involved in a collision in Conway Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

According to Lt. Selena Small, the collision happened near 4th Avenue and Myrtle Street. One person was entrapped because they couldn't get their door open. That person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Small said.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.