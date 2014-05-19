Man, woman charged for deadly assault in Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested after an assault on Saturday in the Nichols section of the county that turned deadly, officials confirmed.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, officers responded to a home on Willoughby Road in Nichols, in reference to an assault, according to a news release from Horry County Police. Officers found the male victim, later identified as 60-year-old Jerome Bessent, with what appeared to be a large amount of trauma to the head. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded and learned there had been a verbal fight between Bessent and the male suspect, later identified in the release as 22-year-old Santana Waitous Goff. A physical fight occurred, in which the victim was assaulted. The female suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Gearlene Boutista Delarosa, grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and hit the victim several times in the head.

Both Goff and Delarosa were arrested and are in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

At about 3 a.m. Monday morning, Bessent was pronounced dead. Delarosa was originally charged with attempted murder; police are now seeking a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Goff was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

