37-year-old Loris man dies in three-vehicle accident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 45 near Loris Monday afternoon, Horry County officials confirmed.

Rudy Shelley, 37, of Loris was pronounced deceased on the scene from head injuries, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 1:17 p.m. Monday, at 2780 Highway 45, near Highway 701 in Horry County.

Edge said a truck pulling a trailer and metal was traveling southbound on Highway 45, when a piece of metal fell off the trailer. The metal hit another truck in the northbound lane, bounced back into the southbound lane, striking Shelley's vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's Corporal Sonny Collins confirmed Tuesday that the driver of the truck pulling the trailer will be charged with spilling of a load.

People that live on Highway 45 say scrap metal flying off of trucks is a problem daily. Ashton Alford sees trucks speeding up and down the road. She says she is constantly picking up scraps of metal.

Other neighbors feel the same way. They explain the pieces of metal can range anywhere from small parts to entire car bumpers or fenders.

People say Shelley was very well known and that his wife is expecting their third child.

Neighbors are devastated and say its a loss for the entire community.

