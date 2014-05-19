Horry Co. Sheriff's Office warns of impostor phone calls

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office, area Police Departments and 911 dispatchers are still receiving numerous phone calls and complaints about telephone calls involving local offices.

A Deputy Sheriff will never call you on the telephone and demand that you pay a fine for a ticket, not appearing for jury duty or for any other reason.

The HCSO says that they do not collect fines from any agency. Do not give people who call you any information.

A popular line used in the phone call is "you are going to jail if you don't pay me now." These individuals are identifying themselves as deputies. This is not true.

If you have any questions concerning this, please call our office at (843) 914-5450.

