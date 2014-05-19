Two Florence-area Girl Scouts receive organizations highest honor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina congratulated Reghan Teressa Timmons and Kimesha Yvette Myers for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award at the Girl Scouts of Eastern SC's annual award ceremony Sunday night at Lake Marion High School in Santee, SC.

Timmons earned her Gold Award, "Going Green for Good." Her project focused on educating the community at Mt. Zion Apartment complex on how to obtain a healthy lifestyle. She taught healthy lifestyle classes for the adults and also had wellness activities for the children. She also planted a community garden for the tenants to continue to support and utilize.

Myers earned her Gold Award, "Step into Reading." Her project focused on illiteracy problems within her community and the need to encourage children to read more to enable them to become more fluent readers. She started a monthly reading program for the children at the Mt. Zion Apartment complex as well as a library at the apartment complex with books for both children and adults.

By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Timmons and Myers have become community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.

"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and these young women exemplify leadership in all its forms," said Loretta Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina. "They saw a need in their communities and around the world and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership, is making the world a better place."

Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.

