Free event honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Veterans of the American Armed Forces and active-duty military are invited to be the guests of honor at the Second Annual Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Tribute.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2014 at Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

The event is sponsored by the City of Myrtle Beach, the Center for Military & Veterans Studies at Coastal Carolina University, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Goldfinch Funeral Home and Grand 14 Cinemas.

The event is free to the public. Complimentary popcorn and soft drinks will be served courtesy of the theater.

The event will include public recognition of veterans and active duty military, a performance of patriotic music, a color guard presentation and a screening of the documentary film Lions in Blue & Gray: Joshua Chamberlain and Stonewall Jackson.

"We hope that both visitors to the Myrtle Beach area and residents will attend the Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Tribute. It's a great opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation for Americans in uniform," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "The tradition of Memorial Day is setting aside time to spend with family and appreciate our freedoms, but we always want to remember that the holiday's original purpose is to remember and honor those in uniform who have secured our freedoms by making the ultimate sacrifice."

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

