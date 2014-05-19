Man mugged Saturday at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police reports say that a man was mugged at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Broadway at the Beach.

The victim says that he was approached two suspects. The victim says that one suspect immediately assaulted him with a punch to the head and then grabbed him by his neck yelling "give me what's in your pockets."

The victim handed over his wallet and then both suspects fled the scene.

The victim describes suspect one has a white male who was wearing a white t-shirt and baggy blue jeans. He states that he was 5'7", 150 pounds and had short brown hair. He recalls seeing a tattoo on the inner left forearm of the suspect.

Suspect two is described as a white male wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. The victim says that he was 5'9", 155 pounds and was possibly wearing a white baseball cap. The victim says that suspect two did not say anything or assault him. He just watched.

Reports say that the suspects left in what appeared to be a Kia Soul.

The victim's bank account says that one of his credit cards was used after the incident at a nearby gas station.

If you have any information place contact Myrtle Beach Police at (843) 918-1300.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

