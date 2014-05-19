Patti Fink, Licensed Master Social Worker

Patti Fink, LMSW Embrace Hospice

Patti received her Bachelor's degree from West Georgia College and earned her masters from Webster University. As a Licensed Master Social Worker, her career spans twenty years and includes work in mental health, dialysis, home health, and the Department of Social Services. Patti's true passion is hospice and she has spent the past seven years providing compassionate care to her patients and their families. Her sensitivity and dedication have proven to make her an extraordinary member of the community and the Embrace Hospice team.

Patti resides in Conway, SC and enjoys traveling and spending time with her children and granddaughters. Thank you Patti, for all you do!