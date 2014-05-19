Chief Nursing Officer Charlene Hope, RN

Charlene, a graduate of the University of Rhode Island - BSN program, also adds 30 years of hospice experience to Embrace's executive leadership team. Similar to Kevin, she also had dedicated twenty-seven (27) years of her life to serving in the US Army. Charlene's distinctive compassion, thoughtfulness, faith, and generosity are qualities instilled by her in all clinical team members of Embrace. She has devoted years as a case manager, patient care coordinator, executive director, and vice president of hospice programs in the Grand Strand region of South Carolina. Charlene came out of recent retirement to take the CNO position of Embrace due to her commitment to quality end of life care and passion for educating others.

She is an avid Boston sports fan and enjoys time with her young grandchildren back in Connecticut.