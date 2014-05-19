President and CEO Kevin McHugh

President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McHugh, RN, MSN

Kevin has been a hospice nurse and executive for many years at several different agencies throughout the Southeastern United States. He is currently retired from twenty-seven (27) years of US Army. Throughout his career, he has practiced nursing in diverse settings aside from hospice such as hospitals, senior care settings, military, and even prisons! Kevin has opened, built, and directed a number of hospice programs, some with inpatient units. His years of devotion as a hospice executive prepare Embrace and instill in its employees the sense of urgency, responsibility, and honesty required to be successful and truly make a difference for others at their most delicate of times.

He resides in Florence and spends his time farming, working on his property, and cheering on Pittsburgh sports teams.