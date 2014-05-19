Conway Medical Center has new tradition to celebrate newborn babies

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center has a new tradition to celebrate the birth of newborn babies.

Each time a baby is born, "Braham's Lullaby" is played throughout the hospital welcoming a baby being born.

The system was installed to the hospital speaker system which is heard throughout CMC during the time of visiting hours.

The lullaby lasts 12 seconds and begins when a member of the newborn's family presses a button.

"We are so excited to have this as a way to welcome babies born here at Conway Medical Center. We have heard positive feedback, not just from the parents and families of the newborns, but also from other patients in the hospital as well as staff," states Susan Agle, RN director of customer service at Conway Medical Center. "It has been a source of encouragement around the hospital; it just lifts everyone's spirits."

The BirthPlace at CMC delivers more babies than any hospital in Horry County. The lullaby is only played during visitor's hours between 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

For more information call 843-347-5895.

