Gun range could be coming to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County now has the funding to make an outdoor pistol, rifle, and shotgun shooting range happen in the area, but now the question is where to put it. Horry County leaders are in a race to find a place for the range, since a location has to be identified in order to secure the funding. The Cool Springs Business Park in Aynor has always been a potential spot, but now there could be more.

County Councilman Al Allen says the county has at least three potential locations in mind, and Allen would actually like to see three gun ranges happen. The first spot would be an area on a track on the Solid Waste Authority's land. Since the authority has the most land, they want to make it a rifle archery range. Next on the list is a range that already exists in Conway. The county is looking to upgrade and expand the existing range off John Proctor Road where Conway Police train, and open it to the public. Then, if space is available, one could be built in the Cool Springs Business Park in Aynor.

WMBF News talked with Horry County Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier about the process for picking a place, and she says a big factor is that a range could cause noise issues for homeowners.

"We're looking for acreage for this particular range," said Bourcier. "You do need to keep into consideration your neighbors as well throughout the process. And that's something that we will definitely be doing."

For the City of Conway Police outdoor gun range, WMBF News asked some nearby homeowners if the shooting bothered them. They said it's something you can definitely hear, but at this point it's not a bother because it doesn't happen too often. However, the plans are to have the proposed shooting range open seven days a week. County staff is reviewing all the locations now, and is expected to have official recommendations next month.

