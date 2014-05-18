Bike Week helps businesses profit in the area

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The CCU Lodging Update reports that hotel room reservations and vacation rentals are up this year compared to Bike Week last year. But businesses say the number of sales far exceeds just rooms and rentals.

The final numbers beat all expectations this year at Suck Bang Blow.

"We were blown away by how great it was," says SBB General Manager, Bill Barber. "It's the best rally I've ever been to."

After spending more than $60,000 on labor, bands and vendors, SBB's revenue from the rally has a head start to the tourist season.

Barber says that Bike Week is a big part of their yearly income and that they did extremely well this year.

SBB's Four Corners location was torn down just before the rally started.

"We miss her, but we're moving on," says Barber. "We were able to concentrate totally on one spot and it was a payoff."

Bikes Week helps businesses outside of Murrells Inlet as well.

Zac Thomas, Co-Owner of Icons Sports & Spirits, says that this was their first bike rally.

"Not even being open for a year, we're new and bikers would go other places and say ‘hey check out Icons they have good food and good specials.' So the word of mouth was good for us."

That word of mouth worked.

"For the top places to eat during bike week we were number three," says Thomas.

Even with the large crowds this year, Barber says he saw no problems with rowdy crowds or bikers. He credits police officers and emergency responders for that - saying bikers and law enforcement seem to have a healthy working.

