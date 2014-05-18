Grand Strand Humane Society needs cat and dog food

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is in urgent need of dog, cat, kitten and puppy food.

Pedigree dog or puppy food, Purina Cat or Kitten Chow, and Fancy Feast canned kitten food are accepted. Non-clumping cat litter is needed as well.

The Grand Strand Humane Society takes in animals brought in by the City of Myrtle Beach Animal Control as well as those brought into the shelter by members of the community.

The Society is committed to providing excellent guest service to its visitors as well as the best care possible for the animals.

