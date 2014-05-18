State Farm ranks SC 26th in dog bites

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The nation's largest insurer, State Farm® Insurance released its' Dog Bite Claims Data for 2013.

South Carolina ranked 26th with over $2.3 million paid out last year.

California led the nation with $14.7 million paid.

In 2013, State Farm paid $104 million as a result of 3,700 dog bite claims. Many of these accidents could have been prevented.

Many owners think that their dog won't bite. Unfortunately for the 4.5 million victims of dog bites and attacks each year, this isn't true.

State Farm and Victoria Stilwell, internationally renowned dog trainer, have joined to teach people how to be responsible pet owners and reduce the number of dog bites.

"I am delighted to team up with State Farm as we have a mutual goal to raise awareness about the dog bite epidemic, while stressing the importance of pet owner responsibility", says Stilwell. "Through my work as a dog trainer, educator and bite investigation advisor, I see all sides of the dog bite issue."

National Dog Bite Prevention Week® is May 18-24, 2014. Education about responsible pet ownership and how to interact properly with any dog is critically important when it comes to reducing dog bite incidents.

According to Stilwell "the most effective way to prevent dog bites is not to ban certain breeds of dog, but to raise awareness of canine behavior through education, as well as encouraging responsible dog ownership."

State Farm does not ask the breed of dog owned when writing or renewing homeowner insurance and does not track the breed of dog involved in dog bite incidents.

