Victim falls off boat in Bird Island

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A victim is injured after falling off a boat near Bird Island, NC on Sunday afternoon.

Brian VanAernem with the Horry County Fire Rescue says that the victim is facing level 1 trauma and being flown to a hospital in Little River.

There was one boat involved and no other injuries occurred.

