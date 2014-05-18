SC Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Jeff Benton with the Horry County Sheriff's Office said an unmarked Dodge Charger collided with a 2011 Cadillac Escalade on Highway 544.

Sgt. Benton says the trooper was sent to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Those in the Escalade were not injured.

On Saturday night, a Myrtle Beach Police Officer was hit by a car while riding his bike near 2nd Ave North and Ocean Blvd.

