Busy Summer ahead for Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 200,000 passengers have flown into the Myrtle Beach International Airport since the start of 2014.

Year to date, we are up six percent compared to last year. Now officials are calling it the best data recorded in the last several years.

Airport officials expect to see that number grow even more. Allegiant Airline is adding new flights that start over the next two weeks.

Airport spokesman, Kirk Lovell, is excited about the new additions. "It's always great when an airline has confidence in a market and they add more service and it always shows well for the brand. The Brand is Myrtle Beach South Carolina and everyone wants to come here for vacation to play golf, to go shopping, lay by the pool and beach, so it's really great."

The new destinations will be Lexington, Kentucky, Syracuse, New York, Columbus, Ohio and Cincinnati.

Airport traveler, Molly Samples, is looking forward to the additional flights. "I mean now there are so many different places people can travel, without having to do connecting flights and layovers."

Passenger numbers were up 15 percent last month compared to April of 2013. Officials say it's one of the strongest April's the airport has seen in years.

"People want to come to Myrtle Beach… Myrtle Beach area Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday… they are always out there marketing, and really showing what we have to offer. People are really just taking advantage of that. They see it and they want to experience it." says Lovell.

With the thousands of people who fly in and out of MYR, parking has been a continuous issue. The airport is expected to open a new lot with more than 500 spaces at the end of this month.

But until that time comes Lovell suggest some advice to flyers, "We are asking people to show up a little early on the weekends to find a parking spot and we always hate to say this, but if you can find a friend to drive you, that might be easier as well."

Airport officials say if trends hold consistent, May could look just as positive with travelers as April.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

