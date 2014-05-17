Coastal Carolina Defeats Campbell, 10-7, in Regular Season Finale

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

Coastal Carolina freshman Kyle Jackson hit a grand slam in the second inning but the Chanticleers need five runs spanning the seventh and eighth innings to claim a 10-7 victory versus Campbell in the teams' 2014 regular-season finale at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Coastal (23-31, 13-13 Big South) and the Camels (35-18, 18-8) will travel to Rock Hill to play in the 2014 Big South Tournament, held May 20-24 at Winthrop. Check back with GoCCUSports.com to see where the Chanticleers will be seeded, who will be their opponent and when their opening-round game will be on Tuesday.

Campbell wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Danny Pardo and Steven Little started the game with back-to-back singles and both scored on a double by Matt Nadolski. Two batters later, Kyle Leady lined an RBI single to plate Nadolski for a 3-0 lead.

The Chanticleers took a 4-3 lead in the second inning. Jake Kane drew a leadoff walk, Riley Norton reached on an error and Tyler Chadwick singled to load the bases. Jackson cleared the bases with a grand slam to left-center field, the freshman's first home run. It additionally was CCU's first grand slam since Colin Hering's round-tripper in the first inning in the Chants' win versus Liberty on April 7, 2013.

The Camels tied the game at 4-4 in the third. Nadolski and Matt Parrish had consecutive hits to start the frame and each moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt. Leady plated Nadolski on a sacrifice fly but CCU got out of the inning as Parrish was thrown out at third on the play.

Coastal regained a one-run cushion in the fifth. Anthony Marks drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, with two outs, Connor Owings, who has reached base safely in 19 straight games, lined a single back up the middle to bring home Marks.

In the seventh, the Chants pushed their advantage to 8-4. Marks hit a leadoff single and Michael Paez was hit by a pitch. After Marks moved to third on a fly out, he scored on an infield single by Jake Kane, who has reached base safely in all 12 games since his return to the lineup. Reid Moman followed with an infield single and Paez scored on an error on the play. With the bases loaded, G.K. Young drew a walk to force home Kane.

Campbell answered with three in the eighth. After recording two quick outs, Chanticleer pitcher Zac Burke hit three consecutive batters to load the bases. Pinch hitter Seth LaRue brought the three home with a three-run double to left-center field to cut the CU deficit to one, 8-7.

However, Coastal responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. After Marks reached on a single, Owings and Moman delivered back-to-back RBI doubles.

Marks, Owings and Moman each had two hits for the Chanticleers. Tom Durkin (1-0) earned his first collegiate win, pitching two scoreless innings over the fourth and fifth innings. He did allow two hits and two walks with two strikeouts, but got out of first-and-third jams in the fourth with a double play and one in the fifth with a fly out and strikeout. Brock Hunter recorded his first career save, allowing two hits with a walk in 1.1 innings.

Coley Thompkins (2-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing two hits and one run in two innings. Offensively for the Camels, Nadolski had three hits and Parrish added two.



