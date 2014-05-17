Worthington Industries expansion will bring jobs to Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs LLC, a market leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality, custom-engineered operator cabs for industrial mobile equipment, is expanding its South Carolina manufacturing operations in Florence County for the second time in two years. The $2.5 million investment will result in 40 new jobs.

"We are pleased to continue to add to the workforce in Florence," says Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs President John Lamprinakos. "We appreciate the support of the local community and state of South Carolina as we work to grow our business."

The company will employ fabricators, welders, painters, assemblers, material handlers, maintenance and engineers. Safety training, lean manufacturing, on-the-job training and engineering/technician training is provided.

Gov. Nikki Haley says "We just celebrated Worthington's last expansion in 2013, and it is great to see that the company is expanding again - a real sign that our state is a place where businesses can grow and succeed."

Those who would like to apply for employment may visit the One Stop SC Works Florence Office at 1558 W. Evans Street in Florence.

