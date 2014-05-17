Police locate missing Aynor woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Detectives from the Conway Police Department and the Horry County Police Department located the Aynor woman who went missing in Longs Tuesday night.

The initial investigation revealed that Deanna Hilburn, 30, had been at an apartment on Duckett Street in Conway, SC. According to witnesses, she was later seen at a residence on Saint John's Circle in Longs, SC and then left that location willingly Wednesday night.

Hilburn is safe and no crime was committed.

