Off to state: Playoff scoreboard for May 16th

Off to state: Playoff scoreboard for May 16th

 

SCHSL Baseball Playoff Scores
Class AA
Wade Hampton - 4
Loris - 1
-Wade Hampton forces elimination game

Loris - 4
Wade Hampton - 0
-Lions advance to state finals; first trip since 2001. 
-Loris hosts Ninety-Six in game one Monday at 6:00


Class A
Lake View - 5
Latta - 7
-Vikings repeat as Lower State Champions
-Latta at St. Josephs in state championship series - Monday, 5:00 
-Rematch of last year's state finals


SCHSL Softball Playoff Scores
Class AA
Dillon - 8
Waccamaw - 5
-Wildcats force elimination game

Waccamaw - 2
Dillon - 13
Warriors eliminated
-Dillon advances to state finals, and will play home game on Monday


Class A
Lake View - 4
East Clarendon - 6
-Wild Gators eliminated

 

