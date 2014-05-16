Jaylen Shaw to transfer to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Former Hartsville and South Carolina basketball player Jaylen Shaw will continue his playing career on the Grand Strand as Coastal Carolina announced today that he will transfer from Columbia to join Cliff Ellis and the team. Shaw spent one season playing for USC, and played in 28 games. The Gamecocks went 14-20 (5-13) and finished 13th in the SEC.





Shaw was recruited by Coastal Carolina out of high school, where he took the Hartsville Red Foxes to back-to-back 3A state championships in his junior and senior seasons.





He seems to be fit to replace combo guard Josh Cameron after next year. Shaw must sit out one season, and next year is Cameron's final year of eligibility. Shaw will be able to play for three seasons once he is active again.





