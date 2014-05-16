Officials search for shooting suspect in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Investigators are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night.

Investigators are looking for Frank Dwayne Hamilton, according to Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Hamilton is believed to be involved in a shooting incident on Hartland Drive, just outside of Hartsville. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Hamilton is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds.

Officials say Hamilton was last seen driving a 1999 green Chevrolet Tahoe with a SC tag# JTZ-264. The vehicle is believed to have a bullet hole near the gas tank.

Call police if you have any information.

