NMB swim coaches meet Michael Phelps in Queen City

Michael Phelps in the warm down pool at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WMBF) - Melinda Chappell and Diane Bartlett, of North Myrtle Beach, had the opportunity to meet the most decorated Olympian of all time.

The director and assistant director of the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center met Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte in the Queen City on Friday.

The USA Swimmings Arena Grand Prix Swim Series was held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, NC. Phelps and Lochte were some of the big name swimmers participating.

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 22 medals.

Chappell and Bartlett coach the Grand Strand Masters Swim Team.

In February, they accepted the second place award at the 2014 South Carolina SCY Championship Meet in North Myrtle Beach.

