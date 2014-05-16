Blue Crab Festival set to bring in more than $1M to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF ) - The 33rd Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River is going to be a grand affair, according to members of the Little River Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees can expect more than 250 vendors and more than 25,000 people in attendance.

Over the two day event, the community will see about $1.8 million from hotel stays, vendor fees, event tickets, sponsorships and more, according to the Chamber.

"I hope 50,000 people come through, and everyone needs to come get ice cream," says Jackie Runyun, the owner of Crazy Cream & Candy on Mineola Avenue.

Runyun is one of several business owners hoping to capitalize on the crowds.

An unlikely vendor, ARS Rescue Rooter, paid $800 to set up shop.

"For our type of business, the more people we meet, the more we get our name out there, and the better it is for us," says Steve Stein, a salesman for the company.

The Little River Chamber of Commerce says every person who attends spends on average of about $90.

"The festival is very lucrative because we've been going for 33 years which is probably the longest running festival in the Grand Strand," says Jennifer Walter of the Little River Chamber of Commerce.

This year could be even better than previous years as some restaurants have renovated. A new county-owned parking lot is also now complete, although parking there will only be available for vendor during the festival. When it's all said and done, the chamber hopes to net around $50,000 and that's money it plans to reinvest in the community.

The most popular suggestion is maybe some surveillance cameras that can monitor the riverfront," says Walter.

The event is Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's $5 for adult. Kids, ages 12 and under are free.

Mineola Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic, but there will be free shuttles for you to take. If you're coming from the north, park at the Lowe's Shopping Center. If you're coming from the south, park at the River Hills Medical Center.

