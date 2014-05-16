Truck pulls down light poles in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A truck pulled down light poles near the Raceway Grill on Friday, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

An employee at the Raceway Grill said the truck is still there, as of Friday evening, and the road is open.

Sheriff Byrd said no one lost any power as a result of the incident.

Raceway Grill is located at 1207 Harry Byrd Hwy. in Darlington.

