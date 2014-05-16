FCSO: Suspect breaks in house, gets caught by officials

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Effingham man has been charged with second-degree burglary, after officials say they caught him hiding in an attic.

Gavin Less Nowlin, 21, was arrested by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 16, according to officials.

According to deputies, at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible burglary in progress in Lake City, SC.

Deputies say upon arrival, they noticed an unsecured door and entered to search for suspects.

While searching the rooms, deputies say they heard noises and noticed that the disappearing stairway leading into the attic was not fully closed.

The suspect did not respond to calls to come out.

The suspect was discovered hiding in the ceiling insulation and taken into custody.

Nowlin was arrested at the scene and charged with burglary in the second degree.

Following the arrest, it was discovered that Nowlin also had outstanding General Sessions bench warrants for failure to appear issued in April of 2014.

Under South Carolina law, second-degree burglary is a felony, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Nowlin will be held at the Florence County Detention Center until he appears before a Florence County judge for a bond hearing in the near future.

