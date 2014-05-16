Restaurant Scorecard hits the links this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On this week's edition of Restaurant Scorecard, we pulled inspection reports for restaurants and snack bars at several local golf courses to see who is under par, and who is in need of a mulligan.

True Blue Grill at the True Blue Golf Resort Hotel in Pawleys Island scored an "A" grade this week, earning 88 out of 100 possible points from inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Food products, half & half, tomatoes, and raw meats were seen stored on the floor, and there was an accumulation of oils, grease, and carbon on the Panini press and charcoal grill, according to the DHEC report.

The Wedgefield County Club also received an "A" grade with 89 points. DHEC inspectors noted that the interior of the ice machine had mold/mildew, there was no thermometer in the bar refrigerator, the drink crates used for storage containers were not easily cleanable, and a container of food was not labeled.

The Wizard Golf Snack Bar in Myrtle Beach an received a 98 out of 100 points, with only two violations: a spray bottle was not labeled, and the floor tiles in front of a cooler were loose and cracked.

The Possum Trot Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach also received a 98 from DHEC inspectors – a scoop was not stored handle-up in a bulk container, and personal belongings were stored with food-related items, according to the report.

