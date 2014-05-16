SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspection in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A courtesy boat inspection will be held at the Johnny Causey boat landing for all boaters.

The free inspection will be held Saturday, May 24 by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, First Sgt. Nathan Hutson confirms.

All boats must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved wearable life jacket on board for each person.

Hutson wants boaters to remember that personal flotation devices are the most important piece of equipment on a boat. He said they are the best defense against drowning.

Non-powered boats have the right of way over motorboats.

Slow down when approaching them and maintain the slow speed until the area is cleared with the other vessel.

Boaters are held responsible for any damage to another boat or property.

National Safe Boating Week is May 17-23.

