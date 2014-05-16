Overturned vehicle blocks Harrelson Blvd. at Highway 15

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An accident involving an overturned vehicle shut down Harrelson Boulevard at Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

A WMBF News photographer at the scene confirmed that Harrelson Boulevard was shut down at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, and access to the airport using Harrelson from US 17 Bypass was blocked. The roadway heading away from Myrtle Beach International Airport was not blocked off, and access to the airport from Kings Highway was not affected.

Battalion Chief Ian Maxwell said that just one vehicle was involved, and one person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Police, and Horry County Police crews were on scene.

