Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad holding fundraiser Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will be holding a fundraiser at Simply Southern Smokehouse from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

The Rescue Squad is celebrating 40 years of service to the Myrtle Beach area, and Simply Southern Smokehouse, located at 1913 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, will be donating part of their proceeds to the rescue squad.

All donations are tax-deductible, according to organizers. The squad will also be doing free blood pressure screens during the fundraiser.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.