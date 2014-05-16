Report: Surfside Beach Dollar General robbed by man with gun

A Google Maps Street View image of the Dollar General in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A suspect robbed the Dollar General on Beaver Run Boulevard in Surfside Beach on Thursday night, according to an Horry County Police report.

A suspect described as a black male wearing a blue hoodie and blue bandana robbed the store between 8:40 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, the report states.

Two employees of the store say the suspect took off with $1,100. In the police report, they state that the suspect entered the store and demanded the money from the register and safe.

The victims say the suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including a dog team.

The dog team was able to pick up a scent, which led units down Beaver Run Boulevard toward Coventry Road. However, the dogs lost the scent behind Gateway Academy, located on Beaver Run Boulevard.

A photo of a possible footprint has been taken and entered into evidence, along with the surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police.

