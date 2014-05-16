Naked man in Myrtle Beach roadway subdued with Taser, arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to Beaver Road Thursday night to find a 21-year-old man completely nude in the roadway; he was subdued with a Taser and arrested after refusing to comply with police.

According to the police report, the officer responded to Beaver Road near Rogers Drive for a call for public nudity at about 6:15 p.m. The officer saw Yevgeniy Dyachkin completely nude in the roadway.

The officer asked Dyachkin to place his hands behind his back. He refused and began masturbating in the roadway in front of several residents in the area. The officer noted in the police report that Dyachkin appeared to under the influence of drugs, as "he appeared to look through me as if I was not standing in front of him."

Dyachkin then began to walk away while resisting the officer's verbal commands, the report states. The officer deployed a Taser, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The victim told police that Dyachkin came to his house, removed all his clothing, and then attempted to "beat him" before police arrived.

Dyachkin was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, and then a nearby medical center for evaluation. He was released and taken back to the jail. He was cited for resisting arrest and a warrant request was submitted for indecent exposure.

