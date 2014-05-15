Athlete of the Week: Tanner Chock, Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris has enjoyed having the last three days off, and can breathe a little easier since the Lions have made it all the way through the winner's bracket of the Lower State tournament thus far. And Tanner Chock was responsible for Monday's victory after surrendering only three hits to Bishop England, though he won't take all of the credit.





"That was a fun game," Chock recalled. "I knew my teammates had my back. I let them hit the ball a little bit more, keeping the ball in the strike zone. I just went out there every inning and was on a mission, and everyone was on the same mission so it was a lot of fun being out there on Monday."





Team unity is something that has always mattered to Chock, and it is something that will follow him to the next level, which is why he has signed to play baseball in the Big South Conference next year as he heads to Presbyterian.





"The coaches, and the community around PC (are great)," he said. "They were very welcoming, made me feel at home right away and the community is great."





Though if he had it his way, Chock's high school career will last one more week. One win puts the team in the state championship series, and he and the rest of the Lions believe they can be a part of Loris history.





"This can be big," said Chock. "It's definitely my last chance to leave high school with a ring, and I definitely don't want to leave high school without one."





First pitch against Wade Hampton is Friday at 6:00.





