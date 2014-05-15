Top baby names in South Carolina for 2013

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2013 top names for babies in South Carolina have been released.

William takes the top spot for baby boys, while Emma is most popular among girls, according to the Social Security Administration.

Noah, James, Mason and Elijah were also top picks for baby boys in 2013.

Eva, Madison, Olivia and Sophia beat out many others for girls' names.

To see a complete list of the most popular baby names in the state, visit:

http://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/namesbystate.cgi

