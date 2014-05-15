Overnight flooding causes traffic problems Friday morning

PEE DEE (WMBF) - Last night's heavy rain is causing problems for Pee Dee drivers Friday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the following Pee Dee roads were listed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol as closed due to flooding:

-7443 Friendfield Road near Union School Road in Florence County

-Woods Road at Bay Road in Florence County

-Hoyt Rogers Road in Marion County

-SC41A near St. Mary Road in Marion County.

At 6:36 a.m., the Marion County Emergency Management Agency tweeted that US 76 near the Marion County Sheriff's Office was flooded, and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution in the area.

There's also a tree blocking the road on US-501 in Marion, near Barrell Court, right by Sparky's Fireworks.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Big Swamp Rd. was closed near Glenhaven Rd. in Pamplico due to flooding. As of 7:30 a.m., it is no longer listed as closed.



The Marion County Airport is reporting a whopping 10.69" of rain since yesterday.

A flood advisory was issued for western Florence, northern Williamsburg, eastern Florence, Marion, Dillon and southeastern Marlboro Counties until Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.