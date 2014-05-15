Horry County Deputy honored in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF) - An Horry County deputy was honored in Washington, DC on Thursday.

Deputy Tim Causey's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

President Obama was in attendance and spoke at the ceremony.

Sgt. Jeff Benton and Lt. Steve Cox were there today with seven members of the Causey family.

Causey died last year from health complications he suffered from while responding to the Windsor Green fire in Carolina Forest.

Monday, May 19th marks one years since he passed away.

