Boil advisory lifts in the town of Coward

COWARD, SC (WMBF) - A boil advisory lifted in the town of Coward on Wednesday. It is not necessary to boil water before drinking any longer.

Terry Floyd is the town's Water System Operator. He issued the following statement:

"All test have been completed on the water samples submitted by the Coward Water Department. These samples were determined to be safe and within the acceptable standards set by DHEC. It is not necessary to boil water before drinking any longer. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Coward Water Department at (843) 389-2585."

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.